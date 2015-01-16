FX broker FXCM battles for its life after Swiss franc-linked losses

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc was fighting to stay above water on Friday as its stock tumbled nearly 90 percent in premarket trading after client losses related to the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc.

The Swiss National Bank moved on Thursday to scrap its three-year cap on the value of the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro. The euro suffered the biggest one-day fall against the franc in its history following the move, dropping 18 percent for the session and losing some 30 percent on an intraday basis.

U.S.-based FXCM said Thursday that due to the volatility in the euro/Swiss franc pair, “clients experienced significant losses, generated negative equity balances owed to FXCM of approximately $225 million” and it may be in breach of some regulatory capital requirements.

The broker’s stock plummeted 89 percent to $1.41 in premarket trading, with nearly 9.5 million shares changing hands.

Trading in the shares was delayed by the New York Stock Exchange pending news.

“Absent an overnight capital raise FXCM will not be able to conduct business,” said Credit Suisse in a client note.

Shares of other brokers fell as well.

GAIN Capital’s stock was down 1 percent in early trading at $8.20 while Interactive Brokers fell 8.1 percent to $25.98. Both had published statements on their financial positions following the wild moves in the franc.