Swiss fin min says confident SNB will ensure monetary stability

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s finance minister expressed confidence in the Swiss National Bank maintaining the right monetary conditions after the central bank scrapped a three-year-old cap on the franc in a surprise move on Thursday.

“We know that the national bank will also in the future ensure monetary conditions that prevent inflation and deflation and guarantee a stable development of the economy,” Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference. (Reporting by Paul Arnold and Oliver Hirt. Writing by Caroline Copley.)