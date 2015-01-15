Holcim says committed to Lafarge merger despite SNB move

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Holcim said it remained committed to a planned merger with France’s Lafarge to create the world’s biggest cement maker despite a move by the Swiss National Bank that knocked almost 3 billion francs off the Swiss company’s market value.

In a shock announcement, the SNB said on Thursday it would abandon the 1.20 per euro cap on the franc, causing market turmoil.

Holcim declined to comment on the SNB’s move or its share price but said it planned to press ahead with the merger.

“Regarding a possible impact on the combination with Lafarge, what we can say is that we remain committed to the merger,” Holcim spokesman Eike-Christian Meuter said.

At 1153 GMT, Holcim shares were down 13.1 percent, at 62.25 Swiss francs. It hit a low of 56.50, off 21 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Neely)