FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HKMA "following up" with banks on Swiss franc trading
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

HKMA "following up" with banks on Swiss franc trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said on Friday it was looking into the practices of banks and foreign exchange brokers of their trading of Swiss francs after Switzerland’s unexpected move to abandon its currency cap.

The Swiss currency surged as much as 30 percent to a high of 0.8500 franc per euro EURCHF=EBS after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) suddenly ditched its commitment to keep its franc above 1.20 per euro.

“We are following up with the banks on their practice in this regard including the relevant governing terms and conditions to understand the implication, if any, but we would not comment on the situation of individual banks,” the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.