Audit finds more FX deals by SNB policymakers-paper

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - Members of the Swiss National Bank’s wider policy-setting board made foreign currency trades uncomfortably close to key monetary policy decisions, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an audit launched after the central bank’s chairman quit over a trade made by his wife.

Former Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned in January after he was unable to prove he had not known about his wife’s large purchase of dollars three weeks before the SNB set a cap on the franc on Sept. 6.

The man tipped to succeed Hildebrand, his deputy Thomas Jordan, is not among those who made the trades noted in the audit, the paper said.

The SNB will publish on Wednesday the report by auditor KPMG, which was tasked with examining personal financial transactions in recent years by the policy-setting board: Hildebrand, Jordan, Jean-Pierre Danthine and three deputies.

“Besides Hildebrand, further members of the six-person directorate bought foreign currency of their own accord at critical points,” the Handelsblatt daily reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the central bank.

However, “there’s nothing in there that would warrant another resignation,” the paper quoted an insider as saying.

A spokeswoman for the central bank declined to comment.

A clean bill of health by the auditor would help pave the way for Jordan, currently acting head of the SNB, to take the helm permanently. Newspapers on Sunday said the audit would find nothing amiss with his finances.

The SNB’s supervisory board is in the process of revising the rules governing employees’ financial dealings.