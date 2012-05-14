FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-SNB can take further steps to shield economy-Jordan
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

RPT-SNB can take further steps to shield economy-Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is determined to defend its cap on the Swiss franc and is prepared to buy unlimited amounts of foreign exchange should that become necessary, its chairman said on Monday.

Chairman Thomas Jordan also said the SNB was prepared to take further steps to shield the economy from the ill effects of the strong currency, should that become necessary.

“We will defend this minimum rate with all consequence,” Jordan said at a business event in Zurich.

Citing the risk of deflation and recession, the SNB set a cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6, after safe-haven investors worried about Greece’s debts pushed the franc up sharply.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.