SNB can take further steps to shield economy-Jordan

ZURICH, May 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is determined to defend its cap on the Swiss franc and is prepared to buy unlimited amounts of foreign exchange should that become necessary, its chairman said on Monday.

Chairman Thomas Jordan also said the SNB was prepared to take further steps to shield the economy from the ill effects of the strong currency, should that become necessary.

“We will defend this minimum rate with all consequence,” Jordan said at a business event in Zurich.

Citing the risk of deflation and recession, the SNB set a cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6, after safe-haven investors worried about Greece’s debts pushed the franc up sharply.