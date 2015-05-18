UPDATE 1-SNB says looking at franc rate against several currencies

(Adds details, Tribune de Genève interview)

ZURICH/GENEVA, May 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank is monitoring the value of the Swiss franc against a number of currencies and is satisfied with the impact of negative interest rates, one of its board members told local newspapers.

The value of the Swiss franc rocketed in mid-January when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abruptly abandoned a 1.20 francs per euro cap.

“The Swiss franc is still very highly valued. All our models show that,” SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg told the Berner Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.

“But we are not only looking at the development of the euro-franc exchange rate, but rather we look at the exchange rate compared to several currencies,” adding that the central bank expects the franc to weaken against the euro.

Zurbruegg also said the SNB could increase its balance sheet, a signal the central bank may be prepared to intervene in the currency market to weaken the franc.

In a separate interview, Zurbruegg said the SNB was satisfied with the impact of negative interest rates, a 0.75 percent charge on some Swiss franc deposits introduced in an effort to deter speculative flows into the currency.

“With -0.75 percent we’ve already gone a very long way and at this point, we are satisfied with the effect,” Zurbruegg told the Tribune de Genève newspaper.