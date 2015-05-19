SNB's Danthine says aware of negative rates risks

GENEVA, May 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is aware of the risks posed by negative interest rates, which it has used to tame a surge in the Swiss franc, SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Tuesday.

According to an advance text of a speech in Geneva, Danthine also said the SNB could expand its balance sheet again if needed.

“The SNB is fully aware that, despite its established necessity, a negative interest rate policy does not come without detrimental side effects, notably for financial stability and the efficient use of capital,” Danthine said. “It therefore remains a policy instrument to be used with caution.”

Switzerland’s central bank shocked financial markets in January by scrapping a more than three-year-old cap on the franc’s value against the euro, sending the Swiss currency soaring and sparking fears for the export-reliant economy.

The SNB has since used negative interest rates to deter excess currency flows, and the franc has pared some gains amid speculation that the SNB may be intervening in the foreign exchange market to weaken the safe-haven currency.

Danthine said carrying on with the franc cap would have dangerously expanded the balance sheet and made the task of normalising monetary policy in the future even more difficult, since that will entail mopping up excess liquidity.

“Attempting policy normalisation with a balance sheet several times larger than GDP has never been done before, and is certainly not for the faint-hearted,” he said.

“A less than perfectly controlled exit carries very significant risks for price stability, as well as the potential for policy reversals which could be very costly for the economy.”

The risk of an “uncontrollable expansion” of the SNB balance sheet was out of proportion with the benefits of continuing the policy of capping the value of the franc, Danthine said.

But “this does not mean that the SNB will refrain from expanding its balance sheet further, should it prove necessary. Rather, it clarifies that this policy option should be used only when the benefits clearly outweigh the costs,” he added.