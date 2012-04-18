UPDATE 2-New SNB chief Jordan committed to franc cap

* Jean-Pierre Danthine becomes vice chairman

* Fritz Zurbruegg named new third board member

* Zurbruegg to start on Aug. 1

* Jordan committed to defend franc cap

By Catherine Bosley

BERNE, April 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland made Thomas Jordan chairman of the central bank on Wednesday, ending uncertainty that had cast doubt on the bank’s ability to defend a cap on its currency’s value.

Jordan, a well-regarded economist who has worked for the Swiss National Bank since 1997, has been heading the bank on an interim basis since January, when Philipp Hildebrand resigned over a currency trading scandal.

Jordan immediately reiterated his commitment to defend the cap imposed to stop investors, desperate for a safe haven from the euro crisis, from driving up the value of the Swiss franc to levels that make exports uncompetitive. In recent weeks, markets have tested the 1.20 per euro limit in force since Sept. 6.

“It’s clear that I stand for continuity. The minimum exchange rate is absolutely essential for the current economic situation,” Jordan told a news conference.

“The whole governing board is fully behind this limit, which we will defend regardless of what happens on financial markets.”

Hildebrand quit in January after just two years as chairman, following an uproar about a currency trade made by his wife not long before the SNB capped the franc.

The franc briefly broke through 1.20 earlier this month when euro worries flared in thin Easter holiday markets. It has hovered just above the cap in recent days, sparking calls for the government to hurry to restore stability to the bank.

Presenting the new SNB leadership, Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf denied the brief breach of the 1.20 cap was related to a lack of certainty over the bank’s leadership.

Jordan, 49, has termed the breach an “anomaly” but said he could not exclude it happening again.

Some Swiss politicians, trade unions and industry groups have called on the SNB to shift the cap towards 1.30 per euro to help struggling exporters and tourism, but signs the economy is holding up better than expected make a move unlikely.

Asked whether the SNB might move the cap, Jordan said: “The point now is not to debate this question. The cap is absolutely essential. The franc remains overvalued, we expect it to weaken.”

“That’s why we need the cap to maintain price stability and to shield the Swiss economy in some areas.”

The franc was little moved against the euro after the announcement, trading at 1.2021 per euro at 1332 GMT, tracking the single currency lower against the dollar.

A majority of experts expect the SNB to stick to the cap in next six months but almost a third see the bank acting to weaken the currency to 1.25 within the next year, a survey showed on Wednesday.

“Jordan becoming SNB president was pretty much a ‘sure thing’ and well priced in,” said Peter Rosenstreich of Swissquote. “While there is greater surety in policy continuation it doesn’t change the macro fundamentals at play ... Storm clouds are again forming over Europe.”

NEW SNB DEPARTMENT HEADS

Jean-Pierre Danthine, a former Lausanne University professor of macroeconomics who joined the SNB board in January 2010, will immediately take over Jordan’s former role of vice chairman and as head of the SNB department responsible for financial stability.

The government also appointed Fritz Zurbruegg, director of the Swiss federal finance administration since 2010, to fill the vacancy left on the board. He will start at the bank on Aug. 1 and head the department responsible for financial markets, banking operations and information technology, which will be led until his arrival by deputy board member Dewet Moser.

The bank’s supervisory council had been keen to find a replacement for Hildebrand with similar international connections, which Widmer-Schlumpf said was one of the reasons for choosing Zurbruegg.

Zurbruegg, 52, worked for years at the International Monetary Fund, serving from 1998 to 2006 as senior advisor and executive director of Switzerland’s representation there and from 1992 to 1994 as an economist at the Washington-based body.

He studied law and economics at the University of Berne, where he also served as an assistant at the Institute of Economics.

The government also appointed Jean Studer as new president of the SNB’s supervisory council, replacing Hansueli Raggenbass who came under fire for standing by Hildebrand for too long as the scandal over his wife’s trading escalated.

Studer, currently the council’s deputy president, is head of the justice, security and finance department in the Swiss canton of Neuchatel.

The SNB said earlier on Wednesday it had tightened its rules on private financial transactions by staff and strengthened its compliance procedures after the Hildebrand scandal.