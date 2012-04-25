Kashya Hildebrand broke no rules, SNB auditor finds

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Currency transactions by the wife of former Swiss National Bank chief Philipp Hildebrand were not in breach of the central bank’s regulations, an auditor has found.

“KPMG did not identify any activities which might suggest that transactions were carried out via Kashya Hildebrand’s business and private accounts which were in breach of the rules or guidelines in force during the period covered by the investigation,” the SNB said on Wednesday.

Hildebrand stepped down in January following an uproar over a controversial dollar purchase by his wife just weeks before the SNB set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the strong Swiss franc.

The SNB’s rules on governing board members’ financial transactions have since been stiffened.