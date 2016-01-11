SNB's Jordan opposes sovereign Swiss fund - SRF report

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan opposes the creation of a sovereign fund with a share of the 560 billion Swiss francs ($559.33 billion) that the central bank has invested, according to an interview he gave to Swiss television station SRF that was published on Monday on its Internet site.

“That’s not a good idea,” Jordan told the Swiss television programme ECO. “I hardly think such a sovereign fund could produce greater returns than those we are already achieving.”

For one, Switzerland’s money is already invested, he said.

Additionally, Jordan said such a sovereign wealth fund for Switzerland, such as Norway has created with money from its significant oil reserves, would do nothing to weaken the Swiss franc against the euro.

The SNB expects a record 23 billion franc loss in 2015 caused by the Swiss franc’s sharp rise of as much as 30 percent after the SNB abandoned a cap of 1.20 francs per euro last Jan. 15.

Jordan said he stands fully behind the decision to scrap the three-year-old cap, rather than continue to defend it.

“The world had changed,” Jordan told the programme, answering a question whether the SNB should have simply reduced the cap to 1.15 francs per euro. “With the precarious weakness of the euro, the decision to lift the cap was the correct decision.”

The franc has since stabilized, hovering around 1.08 per euro in the second half of 2015 amid negative interest rates and the SNB’s readiness to intervene in currency markets.

Currently, the SNB has invested about 100 billion francs of its reserves, or 18 percent, in stocks, the TV program reported. That represents an increase from only about 11 percent invested in stocks in 2010.

Asked if the bank should consider boosting stock holdings further, Jordan told ECO that members of his staff are always observing the situation and “regularly scrutinizing the strategy” to make sure reserves are invested appropriately.

“The idea of just what is the right proportion to have invested in stocks varies dramatically,” he said. “As long as the stock market is rising, everybody is for investing in stocks. When the markets take a turn for the worse, everybody has the feeling that was a bad idea.”

Rather than overemphasising a single asset class, Jordan said it is better to have a strategy that works over the long term. ($1 = 1.0012 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)