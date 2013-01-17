FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB sees 6 bln Sfr 2012 profit as forex holdings rise
January 17, 2013 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

SNB sees 6 bln Sfr 2012 profit as forex holdings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank expects to post a 2012 profit of 6 billion Swiss francs, driven by a solid rise in the value of its foreign exchange and gold holdings as pressure on the Swiss franc cap it imposed more than a year ago eases.

The SNB profit fell 54 percent from 13 billion Swiss francs a year earlier, preliminary data released by the SNB on Thursday showed.

Switzerland’s central bank said it would distribute a total of 1 bln francs to the cantons and the federal government. Switzerland’s 26 cantons, or states, are the central bank’s biggest shareholders.

