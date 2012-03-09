FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss to name new SNB head, board member in April
March 9, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 6 years ago

Swiss to name new SNB head, board member in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is sticking to its plans to name a new permanent central bank head and third board member to replace Philipp Hildebrand in April, a spokesman said on Friday, despite pressure to do so earlier to restore stability to the bank.

The cabinet, which met on Friday, took note of an audit into financial dealings of Swiss National Bank board members published on Wednesday which gave interim head Thomas Jordan a clean bill of health, a spokesman said.

But the government is sticking to a plan announced in January, after Hildebrand resigned over a currency trading scandal, to name both the new permanent chairman and a third new board member at the same time, the spokesman told a news conference.

