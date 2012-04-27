FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan says SNB not introducing negative rates
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Jordan says SNB not introducing negative rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday there were no plans to introduce negative interest rates to counter the strong Swiss franc and that the cap of 1.20 francs per euro was working well.

“We’ve done well with the cap,” Jordan told shareholders at the SNB’s annual general meeting, in response to a question about whether negative interest rates might be more suitable than the cap in countering the strong franc.

“A different measure would also have unwanted side effects,” he said, reiterating what SNB policymakers said last year.

Negative interest rates on offshore deposits was one of the measures touted in the media and by some politicians last year after the franc surged nearly 20 percent against the euro in just a few months.

The SNB set the cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.