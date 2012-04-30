SNB posts Q1 loss as strong franc weighs

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Monday announced a loss for the first quarter of 2012 due in part to the appreciation of the Swiss franc against major currencies, a period during which it was enforcing a cap of 1.20 per euro on the safe-haven franc.

The SNB posted a consolidated loss of 1.7 billion Swiss francs for the first quarter.

The net loss on foreign currency positions of 2.6 billion Swiss francs was largely due to exchange rate losses, it said.

The SNB set the cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6.

The SNB incurred its biggest loss ever in 2010 due to its efforts to curb the franc’s strong rise. The central bank returned to a profit last year. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Patrick Graham)