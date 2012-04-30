FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB posts Q1 loss as strong franc weighs
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

SNB posts Q1 loss as strong franc weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Monday announced a loss for the first quarter of 2012 due in part to the appreciation of the Swiss franc against major currencies, a period during which it was enforcing a cap of 1.20 per euro on the safe-haven franc.

The SNB posted a consolidated loss of 1.7 billion Swiss francs for the first quarter.

The net loss on foreign currency positions of 2.6 billion Swiss francs was largely due to exchange rate losses, it said.

The SNB set the cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6.

The SNB incurred its biggest loss ever in 2010 due to its efforts to curb the franc’s strong rise. The central bank returned to a profit last year. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Patrick Graham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.