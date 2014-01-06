FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB flags 9 bln Sfr full-year loss on drop in gold price
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNB flags 9 bln Sfr full-year loss on drop in gold price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said it would swing to a 9 billion Swiss franc loss for 2013 due to a dramatic drop in the value of its gold holdings.

The SNB said a 15 billion franc loss on its gold holdings, which lost 28 percent of its value last year, could not entirely be offset by a gain of roughly 3 billion francs from foreign currency and profits of more than 3 billion francs from selling a stabilisation fund set up five years ago to bail out UBS during the financial crisis.

The loss is likely to be politically charged as its means the central bank cannot distribute dividends to its biggest shareholders, Switzerland’s 26 cantons, or states, or to the federal government.

The SNB reports detailed earnings on March 25. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.