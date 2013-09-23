SNB's Jordan says cap on Swiss franc remains "indispensable"

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s cap on the franc is an indispensable part of monetary policy, required to limit risks to the economy, the central bank’s chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday.

Two years have passed since the SNB halted the franc’s gains at 1.20 to the euro to ward off deflation and a recession.

“Even now the franc is still a highly valued currency,” Jordan said at the KOF Swiss Economic Institute in Zurich according prepared remarks.

“The minimum exchange rate remains an indispensable part of monetary policy, needed to limit downside risks.”

The SNB stuck to its cap on the safe-haven currency and kept its interest rates ultra-low at its policy assessment last week. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)