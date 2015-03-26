FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Zurbruegg says will intervene in forex market as necessary
March 26, 2015

SNB's Zurbruegg says will intervene in forex market as necessary

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 26 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s currency is still significantly overvalued and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary, central bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.

“The SNB will continue to take account of the exchange rate situation in formulating its monetary policy and will intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary in order to influence monetary conditions,” Zurbruegg will say in a speech in Zurich according to prepared remarks. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

