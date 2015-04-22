FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

SNB says reduces exemptions from negative interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Wednesday it was considerably reducing the number of institutions exempt from negative rates on their cash deposits held at the central bank.

The central bank charges 0.75 percent on some Swiss franc deposits to try to deter speculative flows into the currency.

Negative interest will now also apply to the so-called sight deposit accounts held at the SNB by enterprises associated with the Confederation and its pension fund, the SNB said in a statement.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin

