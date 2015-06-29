FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss National Bank head confirms intervened to weaken franc
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss National Bank head confirms intervened to weaken franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, June 29 (Reuters) - The head of Switzerland’s central bank said it intervened in foreign exchange markets in a bid to weaken the franc’s rise after Greece imposed capital controls and closed the country’s banks.

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan made the remarks at a finance conference on Monday. He declined to give any details.

A Greek default would likely spark massive safe-haven flows into the Swiss currency and spur the SNB into action. The SNB this month maintained its policy of negative interest rates and penalties for holding Swiss francs in cash and said it would remain active in currency markets to keep the “significantly overvalued” franc down. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold, Writing by Katharina Bart, Editing by Michael Shields)

