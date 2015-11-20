FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Jordan says franc to weaken over time - paper
#Switzerland Market Report
November 20, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

SNB's Jordan says franc to weaken over time - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s currency is overvalued but will weaken over time, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying by a Swiss newspaper.

“The franc is overvalued and an overvaluation is always corrected over time,” Jordan said at an event on Thursday in the Valais region in Switzerland, according to Le Nouvelliste. “It remains to be seen when ...”

SNB wanted to weaken the franc, the paper reported quoting Jordan as saying.

The traditional differential between interest rates in Switzerland and other countries plays an important role in making the Swiss franc less attractive to investors, SNB Board Member Andrea Maechler also said on Thursday. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
