a year ago
SNB's Zurbruegg defends negative interest rate policy - paper
September 2, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

SNB's Zurbruegg defends negative interest rate policy - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is committed to negative interest rates because the policy is working, the bank's vice president Fritz Zubruegg said, according to a report by Swiss newspaper Corriere del Ticino.

Switzerland would be a worse situation without the policy, Zurbruegg said at a meeting in Lugano, southern Switzerland,

"The decision of the National Swiss bank to introduce negative interest rates has been criticised a lot recently," Zurbruegg was quoted as saying on Friday.

"But I defend this policy, it is necessary and it is working," Zurbruegg said.

The Swiss National Bank has charged a negative interest rate of -0.75 percent on deposits it holds for commercial banks beyond a certain threshold since January 2015. The policy is designed to relieve upward pressure on the Swiss franc by making investments in the currency less attractive. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti and John Revill, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

