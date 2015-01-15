FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's IG forecasts up to 30 mln stg hit from soaring Swiss franc
January 15, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

UK's IG forecasts up to 30 mln stg hit from soaring Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc said impact from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly scrapping its cap on the franc would not exceed 30 million pounds ($45.6 million) for the British interdealer broker.

IG Group’s shares fell as much as 6.7 percent.

The safe-haven currency crashed through the 1.20 per euro limit set by SNB more than three years ago, soaring nearly 30 percent minutes after the Swiss central bank’s announcement on Thursday.

IG said the precise level of the impact from this “sudden and extreme” movement would partially depend on the company’s ability to recover client debts.

The company provides online stockbroking and trading services to private investors.

“Market exposure occurred where client positions were closed at a more beneficial level than the company was able to close its entire corresponding hedge due to the market dislocation,” IG said on Thursday afternoon.

Shares in IG were down 6.5 percent at 693.5 pence at 1508 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

IG, which offers spread betting and allows clients to trade financial derivatives like contracts for difference, will report first-half results on Jan. 20. ($1 = 0.66 pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

