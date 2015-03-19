FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Jordan opposes more exceptions to negative Swiss rates
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

SNB's Jordan opposes more exceptions to negative Swiss rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank opposes more exceptions to negative interest rates on some cash deposits despite protests from pension funds and others, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a news conference on Thursday.

He said allowing more investors to skirt the measure would make it less effective, adding exceptions to the -0.75 percent levy -- to make franc investments less attractive -- should be reduced.

Jordan also said Switzerland had to accept lower inflation in the short term and declined to comment on whether the central bank was intervening to curb the franc’s strength. (Reporting by Alice Baghdijan, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.