UPDATE 1-SNB's Jordan says good sign that dollar, Swiss franc near parity
January 8, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-SNB's Jordan says good sign that dollar, Swiss franc near parity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - It is a good sign that the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc are near parity, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Swiss television SFR.

“We see that the dollar has strengthened versus the Swiss franc recently. It is now at about parity and that is actually a good sign for us,” Jordan told Swiss television programme ECO in an interview to be broadcast on Monday. An extract from the interview was available on the SRF website on Friday.

Jordan said the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates last month had relieved upward pressure on the Swiss franc and that Swiss interest rates, now negative, had to stay low in a low-rate international environment.

“The negative interest rates are important to maintain an interest differential versus the euro. That makes investments in Swiss francs less attractive and relieves pressure on the franc,” Jordan said.

“If we didn’t have negative rates, the franc would be much more attractive and the upward pressure on the franc would be much bigger.”

Asked whether the SNB would keep rates negative for as long as the Swiss franc was overvalued, Jordan said: “As long as the franc is strong and the rates abroad are very low and we need a rate differential versus other countries.”

The SNB introduced negative interest rates in December 2014, a month before it lifted its cap on the franc versus the euro at 1.20 francs, a move that sent the franc up sharply. The euro has since stabilised at about 1.08 francs. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

