FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-SNB's Jordan says franc remains 'significantly overvalued,' ready to intervene
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-SNB's Jordan says franc remains 'significantly overvalued,' ready to intervene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday that the country’s currency remains “significantly overvalued” compared to the euro and that the central remains ready to intervene, if necessary, to keep it from strengthening.

The Swiss franc fell to 1.116 francs per euro at 1115 GMT, hovering near its lowest level since the SNB eliminated a 1.20 cap against the common currency just over a year ago.

Speaking to the Swiss Press Club in Geneva, Jordan said that a combination of negative interest rates, the SNB’s willingness to intervene and the overvaluation of the Alpine republic’s currency have led to declines in the franc’s value in recent weeks.

He declined to say whether the SNB had recently intervened in currency markets. (Writing by John Miller, editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.