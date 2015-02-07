FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Jordan says will be active in FX market if necessary
February 7, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

SNB's Jordan says will be active in FX market if necessary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) told Swiss radio the SNB is prepared to intervene in foreign exchange markets but declined to say whether or not it has done so since ending its currency cap against the euro last month.

“We are observing the exchange rate situation as a whole,” Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio station SRF in an interview broadcast on Saturday. “If necessary we are active but as I said we do not speak about our transactions.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

