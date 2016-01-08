SNB's Jordan says good sign that dollar, Swiss franc near parity

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - It is a good sign that the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc are near parity, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Swiss television SFR.

“We see that the dollar has strengthened versus the Swiss franc recently. It is now at about parity and that is actually a good sign for us,” Jordan told Swiss televison programme ECO in an interview to be broadcast on Monday. An extract from the interview was available on the SRF website on Friday.

Jordan said the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates last month had relieved upward pressure on the Swiss franc and that Swiss interest rates, now negative, had to stay low in a low-rate international environment. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)