Swiss central banker Jordan sees scant deflationary danger
January 21, 2016 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss central banker Jordan sees scant deflationary danger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan sees scant danger of a deflationary spiral in Switzerland, he said in an interview aired by Swiss broadcaster SRF on Thursday.

“We have low or negative inflation due to oil prices that are falling very sharply and due to imported goods that have become cheaper,” Jordan said. “At the moment, I see no real risk of deflation.”

Jordan stressed the central bank’s goal was to ensure price stability in the medium term, even though there would always be short-term disruptions such as the oil price collapse and the impact of the strong Swiss franc.

“Monetary policy cannot simply absorb these disturbances in the short term,” he said. “Rather, there needs to be a correction over time so that inflation returns again to the positive area.” (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, editing by Larry King)

