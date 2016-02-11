SNB doesn't rule out lowering interest rates further - Bilanz

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank does not rule out pushing interest rates deeper into negative territory, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a magazine interview, warning that turmoil in Europe could revive the franc’s traditional role as a safe-haven currency.

Asked whether the SNB could lower rates further, Jordan told Swiss magazine Bilanz: “We have gone relatively far with the negative interest rates. At present we are monitoring the situation closely. We do not rule out anything.”

Just over a year ago, Switzerland’s central bank shocked financial markets by abandoning a cap of 1.20 francs per euro it had defended for three years to shield the export-oriented economy from the pain of an overvalued currency.

In December 2014, the SNB introduced negative interest rates in an effort to make the safe-haven franc less attractive.

The SNB’s monetary policy aims to weaken the franc, Jordan said in the interview published on Thursday. “For this purpose, we have negative interest rates and we are ready to intervene in the forex market.”

The euro plunged against the franc when the cap was removed but has recovered this year to over 1.11 francs. It was trading 1.0950 at midday.

Jordan said the franc remained overvalued but would likely weaken over time. “The overvaluation is less important than it was a year ago,” he said.

Asked whether the SNB had an exchange rate target against the euro, Jordan said: “We do not have a fixed target. In our decisions, we take into account the currency situation as a whole.”

On the safe-haven status of the Swiss franc, Jordan said negative rates had helped blunt an outflow of funds from emerging markets because the currencies of other advanced economies were more attractive. “But big disruptions in Europe could quickly put the franc back in the foreground,” he added.

He ruled out tying the franc to a currency basket or reintroducing a cap.

“Inflation is negative at the moment and lower than we would like it to be. Our monetary policy that is very expansive is aiming to push it back into positive territory in the medium term,” he said.

Swiss consumer prices fell 1.3 percent from a year ago in January, data showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)