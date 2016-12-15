FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Negative rates and intervention still necessary - SNB's Jordan
December 15, 2016 / 9:13 AM / 8 months ago

Negative rates and intervention still necessary - SNB's Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank's use of negative interest rates and a willingness to intervene in the currency markets continue to be appropriate and necessary to check the "significantly overvalued" franc, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

"During periods of high volatility our willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market has a stabilising effect on the exchange rate," Jordan said in remarks prepared for a news conference after the SNB left rates on hold as expected. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

