5 months ago
SNB still has leeway with interest rates, intervention - Jordan
March 16, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

SNB still has leeway with interest rates, intervention - Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has room to cut interest rates more or step up currency purchases to curb the rise of the safe-haven Swiss franc, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

Jordan cited France's upcoming elections as well as uncertainties in Italy and the German election as factors to watch.

"We have always emphasised we have leeway with interest rates as well as currency interventions, and we still have this leeway," Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF after the central bank left its expansive policy unchanged at its quarterly review.

SNB interventions in recent weeks have contributed to a stabilisation in the exchange rates, Jordan said. (Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields)

