SNB chairman says could cut interest rates further
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

SNB chairman says could cut interest rates further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank could take further measures to defend its cap on the franc, including reducing interest rates further or lowering the threshold on which the negative deposit rate is charged, its chairman said on Thursday.

“If it becomes necessary, we can take further measures. Possible measures include a further reduction of interest rates or a reduction of the exemption threshold,” SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told journalists in Zurich.

In a surprise statement, the SNB said it would impose negative interest rates on cash held by other banks at the central bank, seeking to discourage safe-haven buying by investors anxious about the crisis in Russia and oil’s slide.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Silke Koltrowitz. Writing by Caroline Copley.

