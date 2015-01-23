Serbian banks rule out blanket solution to Swiss franc surge

BELGRADE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Serbian banks on Friday ruled out a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution to the problem of loans denominated in Swiss francs, urging borrowers to approach their banks and seek more favourable terms.

“There is not one solution,” Goran Pitic, head of the Managing Board of the Serbian unit of Societe Generale bank told Serbian television Pink after a meeting of the Association of Serbian Banks.

The association’s managing board met on Friday to discuss the impact of the Swiss National Bank’s decision last week to abandon its cap on the value of the Swiss franc, which has compounded the problems of 22,000 Serbians who hold loans denominated in the franc. Their monthly instalments have shot up.

Concerns over banks’ exposure to the 1.1 billion-euros worth of Swiss denominated-loans helped drive the dinar 0.5 percent down on Friday to an all time low of 123.31 against the euro.

In a statement, the association recommended that borrowers having difficulties repaying their debts “talk to their banks and to use some model of restructuring loans or to convert them (to euros) or any other option to minimise impact of the Swiss franc surge.”

Bank heads in Serbia are due to meet the Serbian central bank next week. On Thursday, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic told Reuters his government would employ the “least state intervention” possible to address the problem. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson and Andrew Heavens)