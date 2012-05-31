FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Negative rates may not hurt bank clients-Danthine
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Negative rates may not hurt bank clients-Danthine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 31 (Reuters) - The experience of Sweden shows limited negative interest rates may not be damaging to bank customers, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday.

“Check what happened in Sweden. For a very brief time they had negative interest rates. So it’s not inconceivable,” Danthine told reporters at an event in Geneva.

Danthine said he was speculating that given the experience of Sweden up to a certain level negative interest rates would not hurt clients.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan has said Switzerland is drawing up plans for emergency measures to ward off safe-haven flows if the euro collapses including capital controls although it does not expect to need them.

Switzerland imposed negative interest rates on offshore deposits in the 1970s. But the measure failed to curb the franc’s strength and it set a cap against the German mark in 1978.

Reporting by Tom Miles, writing by Catherine Bosley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.