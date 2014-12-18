FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss national bank introduces negative interest rates
December 18, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss national bank introduces negative interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Thursday said it would introduce a negative exchange rate of -0.25 percent on sight deposit account balances at the central bank as it seeks to deter safe-haven buying.

In recent weeks, the franc has edged closer to its 1.20 per euro ceiling as the euro weakens on expectations the European Central Bank will launch full-blown quantitative easing early next year.

The SNB said it would expand the target range for three-month Libor to -0.75 percent to 0.25 percent. It plans to levy a negative interest rate on balances above 10 million Swiss francs. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Larry King)

