#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Switzerland's PostFinance will stop paying interest on big deposits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Postfinance said on Friday it will stop paying interest on business accounts of more than 10 million francs ($10.84 million) after Switzerland’s central bank began charging for franc deposits in a bid to deter flight into the haven currency.

The Swiss National Bank pushed down its interest rate on some cash deposits held at the central bank by commercial banks and other financial institutions even further two weeks ago to -0.75 percent, when it said it would abandon a three-year-old cap on the Swiss franc against the euro.

PostFinance said it will also charge major customers and banks that exceed specific individually set threshholds 1 percent to hold the cash.

“The measures introduced by PostFinance are specifically aimed at major customers and banks that transfer assets with no relation to payment transactions to PostFinance,” the retail bank said in a statement.

Postfinance joins several banks to react to the measures, including Geneva-based private bank Lombard Odier which said it will begin charging some private clients in order to discourage short-term franc investments.

Private and most business clients will not be charged, said PostFinance, though it said it reserved the right to extend the measures. ($1 = 0.9222 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

