NZ regulator seeking update from FX broker crushed by Swiss franc losses
January 16, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

NZ regulator seeking update from FX broker crushed by Swiss franc losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Financial Market Authority said on Friday it was “seeking status update” from Global Brokers NZ Ltd after retail foreign exchange dealer said it had been forced to close due to hefty losses incurred from wild swings in the Swiss franc.

Global Brokers said the dramatic overnight move on the Swiss franc fuelled by the Swiss National Bank’s unexpected policy reversal of capping the Swiss franc against the euro had resulted in “rare volatility and illiquidity”.

That had wiped out the equity of most of its clients with franc positions and left it without the ability to meet minimum capital requirements, it said.

“We are currently seeking a status update from (Global Brokers) and we will be seeking assurances that the client funds have been protected and segregated as they have noted in their statement today,” Andrew Park, a spokesman for the FMA said in a statement.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
