FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland to reassess banks' dividend policy - financial watchdog
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Poland to reassess banks' dividend policy - financial watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial watchdog KNF is to reassess its dividend recommendations for banks affected by the Swiss franc surge after it meets with lenders on Friday.

“We are meeting with the banks on Friday, and then we’ll see what we’ll do next,” KNF deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak said on Tuesday.

“Whether there will be a need to modify (KNF’s dividend recommendation), that we will think about depending on what ways of restructuring the (Swiss franc mortgage) portfolio the banks are planning to choose,” Kwasniak added.

The KNF has been limiting dividend payouts among local banks in order to strengthen their liquidity levels.

Banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages are Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, General Electric’s Polish unit BPH, Santander’s BZ WBK, Commerzbank‘s, and BCP’s Millennium, as well as Raiffeisen International Bank’s Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.