Mass FX loans conversion "dangerous", Polish c.bank head says-Forbes Poland

WARSAW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Marek Belka criticised the idea of a mass conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys, calling it “dangerous”.

Belka told the March edition of the Polish Forbes monthly he sees a need to analyse whether the project, flagged by the Polish financial regulator, threatened the country’s financial stability.

About 550,000 Poles hold mortgages denominated in Swiss francs mainly taken out before the financial crisis when the Polish zloty was relatively strong against the franc.

Now they are struggling to repay them since the franc surged in value this year when Switzerland unexpectedly scrapped its cap against the euro.

Andrzej Jakubiak, head of Polish financial regulator KNF, has proposed that borrowers be allowed to convert their mortgages into zlotys at a historical exchange rate, although clients would have to pay banks some compensation.

“Banks have developed appropriate procedures for this operation. If the bank and the borrower agree on a debt restructuring method combined with currency conversion, then the state could even help in carrying out this operation.”

“But the mass conversion of all loans would be dangerous. You need to carefully examine whether it would not jeopardize financial stability,” he also said, adding that he is not “an enemy of conversion.”

It was not clear if he was referring to Jakubiak’s plan, which costs are estimated at 20-25 billion zlotys ($5.5-6.8 billion).

Belka also called for cutting Swiss-franc denominated mortgage interest rates to zero, and said that banks could lower costs for borrowers when they change zlotys into francs by selling francs at the central bank’s average exchange rate.

Poland’s government has proposed relief measures for borrowers and banks are under pressure to play their part.

The banking association said on Tuesday a further set of proposals to address the Swiss franc problem would be announced by March 11. ($1 = 3.6585 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)