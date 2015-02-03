FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish gov't: we won't foot bill for helping Swiss franc borrowers
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Polish gov't: we won't foot bill for helping Swiss franc borrowers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Polish state will not foot the bill for providing relief to households now struggling to repay their mortgages denominated in Swiss francs after the Swiss currency surged, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday.

“Poland’s budget will not bear any costs. This decision (about solving the Swiss franc mortgages issue) has to be taken by the bank and the loan-holder,” Kopacz told a news conference. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

