Millennium says its CHF mortgages unlikely to deteriorate in Q1

WARSAW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Millennium said on Monday the quality of its Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio was unlikely to deteriorate in the first quarter of 2015.

“We are not expecting that,” the lender’s chief executive officer Joao Bras Jorge told reporters, referring to the potential for a drop in quality of the portfolio after the Swiss franc’s recent surge.

The bank’s Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio is still profitable, Millennium’s chief financial officer Fernando Bicho also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)