Polish financial watchdog lays out plan to convert CHF mortgages
February 3, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Polish financial watchdog lays out plan to convert CHF mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial regulator head said on Tuesday that the regulator is proposing a plan for banks to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys that would cost the banking sector about 1.2 billion zlotys ($329.51 million) annually.

Andrzej Jakubiak told parliamentary finance panel the plan would involve dividing the mortgages into two parts after conversion, with the unsecured part bearing an interest rate of 1 percent per year.

Half of the unsecured part would be gradually written off, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister said the Polish state will not foot the bill for providing relief to households struggling to repay their mortgages denominated in Swiss francs after the Swiss currency surge. ($1 = 3.6418 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

