SNB's Jordan sees Swiss support for central bank's policy -paper

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank believes its negative interest rate policy has the backing of the Swiss public, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

"As far as Switzerland is concerned, we detect very broad support for both the SNB's monetary policy and its independence," Jordan said in the interview published on Thursday.

Since January 2015, the SNB has kept interest rates in negative territory at -0.75 percent, part of the central bank's efforts to weaken demand for the Swiss. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)