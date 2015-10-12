FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss president says no need for emergency Swiss franc measures
October 12, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss president says no need for emergency Swiss franc measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s government does not currently see the need to introduce emergency measures to help the economy deal with a surge in the Swiss franc’s value, the Alpine nation’s president said on Monday.

Nine months after the Swiss central bank stunned markets by abandoning its 1.20 franc per euro currency cap, Simonetta Sommaruga told a conference in Geneva that the franc “was not that strong anymore” but that the government would continue to monitor its impact on the economy.

The franc is currently trading at around 1.09 per euro .

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Joshua Franklin

