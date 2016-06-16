FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Jordan says doesn't rule out another rate cut
June 16, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

SNB's Jordan says doesn't rule out another rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, June 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank could cut rates further into negative territory if necessary and also stands ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market after assessing risks and benefits of interventions, its chairman said on Thursday.

"We've always said we do not rule out another rate cut," Thomas Jordan told journalists at a news conference following the SNB's decision to stick to its current monetary policy.

Jordan also said if Britain voted in favour of leaving the European Union next week, that would trigger a review of the SNB's monetary policy assessment, including new inflation and growth forecasts. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, John Revill and Angelika Gruber)

