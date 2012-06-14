SNB to reaffirm franc cap, brace for Greek vote

* SNB holds rate review at 0730 GMT followed by press conference

* Greek election on Sunday, may hasten euro exit

* Swiss bracing for influx of capital if euro breaks apart

By Catherine Bosley

BERNE, June 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will reassert its commitment to holding down its currency’s value when it meets on Thursday, days before a Greek election that could drive another flood of money from the euro zone into Switzerland.

The central bank will defend its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, along with its threat to take additional steps to shield the economy if the euro zone crisis escalates - a serious risk given that Greeks could vote on Sunday to reject the terms of their international bailout.

Such a move could send capital surging towards the traditional safe haven of the franc, severely testing and possibly breaching the limit the SNB set last September to ward off the risk that an overvalued currency would trigger deflation and recession.

The SNB makes its policy announcement at 0730 GMT. At a press conference to the media in Berne, Chairman Thomas Jordan and Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine may intensify their sabre-rattling and mention steps such as capital controls or a charge on sight deposits - the cash commercial banks hold with the central bank - to keep would-be investors cautious.

“Investors are wondering what more could the bank do to discourage further franc buying,” said Citi strategist Valentin Marinov.

Last month, as markets grew increasingly anxious about Athens’s future in the currency bloc, the SNB had to expand its forex reserves by nearly a third to make the cap stick.

That sharp rise in foreign currency holdings, along with surprisingly strong growth of 2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, potentially makes the cap harder to defend.

Swiss policymakers cited the risk of a recession when they set the cap last year, and they have repeatedly threatened to take further steps, should the economic outlook so warrant.

The majority of economists in a Reuters poll believe the cap will stick even if the euro were to break apart.

So far verbal interventions - such as Jordan’s threat of capital controls in the event of a Greek exit - have had only a minimal impact on the market and the franc has been stuck just shy of the SNB’s line in the sand.

According to the poll, a sizable minority of respondents saw the SNB resorting to supplementary steps to rein in the currency, even if the euro remains intact.

Forcing banks to charge offshore clients on their Swiss franc assets was regarded as the most likely measure by those economists who expected more policy action.

Both Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann and the head of business lobby economiesuisse have cast doubt on the effectiveness of such a measure, a view shared by many economists.

“We think that more explicit references to alternative policy measures on Thursday could discourage investor demand for francs only to a degree,” Marinov said.

“Such policy steps need not put an end to the inflows into the franc given that the fear of national currency depreciation in the event of euro zone exit could well outweigh the threat of negative spot rates for now.”

As for a possible outcome of the Greek election on Sunday, opinion polls show the leftist anti-bailout party SYRIZA running neck-and-neck with the conservative New Democracy party, which wants only minor adjustments to the bailout.

Economists in the Reuters poll all expect the bank to leave its target band for the Swiss franc LIBOR at 0 to 0.25 percent and keep it close to zero until the end of 2013.