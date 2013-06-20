UPDATE 2-Swiss central bank keeps franc cap, warns of economic risks

* SNB cautions stronger Sfr would hit Swiss economy

* Jordan sees franc weakening in coming quarters

* Trims ‘13 inflation forecast to -0.3 pct vs -0.2 pct

* SNB sticks to forecast for 1-1.5 pct Swiss growth in 2013 (Adds analyst comment, details; rewrites)

By Alice Baghdjian

BERNE, June 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said it remains sufficiently concerned about the strength of the franc and the risks to its economy to stick to its cap on the safe-haven currency.

The Swiss economy has been expanding faster than expected, but exports fell last month and the bank remains keen not to fan any upward pressure on the franc as volatility sweeps global markets.

“An appreciation of the Swiss franc would compromise price stability and would have serious consequences for the Swiss economy,” SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a news conference after the bank’s quarterly monetary policy meeting.

“The SNB stands ready to enforce the minimum exchange rate, if necessary, by buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities and to take further measures as required.”

Jordan said the SNB had not intended to signal a change in tone by omitting from its statement a pledge to defend the franc cap “with utmost determination” as in previous statements.

Bantleon economist Daniel Hartmann said the SNB had struck a very dovish tone with its sombre economic outlook.

“The SNB is doing everything possible to not provoke any expectations of rate rises, thus preventing upward pressure on the Swiss franc,” Hartmann wrote in a note.

The franc, which fell against the euro last month as fears over a worsening of the euro zone crisis faded, briefly ticked up against the euro to around 1.2311 francs after the news from around 1.2330 francs beforehand.

Jordan said safe-haven demand continued to keep the franc strong as financial market volatility had risen again in recent weeks, although he expected the currency to fall further over the next few quarters.

Global share markets sagged on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year.

Jordan said it was hard to say how global central banks would react to the Fed shift and said he could not forecast when the rate cycle would turn in Europe. He added that the question of a Swiss exit was so far away that the SNB had not yet thought about how to communicate it.

The SNB put a lid on the safe-haven currency in September 2011, citing the risk of deflation and recession as the strong currency squeezed exporters and the tourism industry.

RISKS REMAIN

Data out earlier on Thursday underlined the threat to the Swiss economy, as exports fell 5.2 percent in May, with heavy falls in sales of watches, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, despite the franc being weaker in the month.

The SNB kept its growth forecast for the year at 1-1.5 percent, saying it expected the economy to weaken in the second quarter after a better-than-expected first quarter.

“The risk of a deterioration in the global economy continues to be high. As before, the biggest risk remains a renewed deterioration in the euro area financial and sovereign debt crisis,” Jordan said.

Growth in the Swiss economy beat even the most optimistic forecasts in the first quarter as consumer spending, construction and trade helped it outperform its euro zone neighbours.

The SNB said inflation should remain low for the foreseeable future as it trimmed its inflation forecast for 2013 to -0.3 percent from a previous -0.2 percent but confirmed its forecast for prices to rise 0.2 percent in 2014 and 0.7 percent in 2015.

The bank kept the target band for the Swiss franc LIBOR main policy rate at 0-0.25 percent as all economists in a Reuters poll had forecast.

In its annual financial stability report on Thursday, the SNB welcomed measures by Credit Suisse and UBS to bolster their capital levels but said leverage ratios still lag international rivals.

It also warned it could take more action to prevent what it sees as lax mortgage lending. In February, the Swiss government said it would require banks to hold more capital against their mortgage books to restrain an overheating real estate market and soaring mortgage debt. (Writing by Emma Thomasson, additional reporting by Katharina Bart in Zurich, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Hugh Lawson)