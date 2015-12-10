FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss central bank leaves interest rates unchanged
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and said it would remain active if necessary in the currency market to weaken the “significantly overvalued” Swiss franc.

At its quarterly policy meeting Switzerland’s central bank kept its target range for three-month Libor at between -1.25 and -0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

“Despite depreciating somewhat in recent months, the Swiss franc is still significantly overvalued,” the central bank said in a statement. “The negative interest rate and the interest rate differential with other currencies make the Swiss franc less attractive, and continue to help weaken it.”

The SNB is scheduled to hold a news conference at 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.